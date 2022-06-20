Business HCM City calls for investments in nearly 200 projects The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved a list of 197 projects worth 43 billion USD calling for investments in 2022, as proposed by the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Videos Vietnam remains a magnet for RoK investments Despite the strong headwinds brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, with its resolute and flexible economic solutions, has regained growth momentum and the confidence of foreign investors. The country continues to be an attractive destination for foreign enterprises, including those from the Republic of Korea.

Business Vietnam ranks second in green bond issuance in ASEAN Vietnam ranks second in green bond issuance in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the ASEAN Sustainable Finance – State of the Market 2021 report recently released by Climate Bonds Initiatives (CBI) and HSBC.

Business Vietnamese firms regain ownership of all 100 cashew nut containers in Italy scam The ownership of all 100 cashew nut containers related to a suspected scam in Italy has returned to Vietnamese businesses, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the European country.