Society Projects planned to ease traffic congestion on port roads The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has asked the city government to give priority in the next five years to six key transport projects worth 27.488 trillion VND (1.19 billion USD) in order to clear congestion on roads leading to ports, especially Cat Lai Port in District 2.

Society PM urges travel safety ahead of national holidays Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive urging ministries and government agencies to ensure traffic safety during the national holidays marking Reunification Day and May Day (April 30-May1).

Society Binh Thuan: Dead whale brought to shore Fishermen in Phan Thiet city, the south central province of Binh Thuan brought a carcass of a whale (respectfully called Ca Ong by locals) to the shore for burial on April 17.

Society Embassy in Canada holds online Hung Kings worship ceremony The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada held a virtual ceremony to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary ancestors of Vietnam – for Vietnamese people living across Canada on April 17.