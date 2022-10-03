Cuba n Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – Cuba and Laos have signed four cooperation agreements on higher education, agriculture and health during Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz's ongoing official visit to Laos.

At their talks on October 3, Cuban PM Marrero Cruz and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh agreed to further expand the bilateral friendship and cooperation.



The Cuban PM is scheduled to meet with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Lao National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane; and visit an agriculture company and the Cuba – Laos friendship school.



Previously, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President Thongloun Sisoulith held online talks in June this year, during which they highlighted the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.



Díaz-Canel said Cuba gives high priority and attaches importance to the friendship, solidarity and cooperation with the Lao Party, Government and people. He proposed measures to further promote the bilateral economic ties, and cooperation in the fields of health, education, sports, pharmaceutical and biological industries, and agriculture./.