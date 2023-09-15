Cuba, Laos promote bilateral relations
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz (R) welcomes Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: cubanews.acn.cu)Havana (VNA) -
At their recent meeting in Havana on September 13, they affirmed the willingness of both nations to strengthen and expand cooperation in the fields of common interest, especially in agriculture, health, biotechnology and sports.
Marrero Cruz highlighted the results of Cuba-Laos cooperation since the two countries set up their diplomatic ties in 1974, and invited Laos to participate in the 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023) slated for November.
For his part, Thongloun stressed the importance of Marrero’s visit to Laos in October 2022 in intensifying the bilateral ties.
The Lao top leader is expected to participate in the Summit of the Group of 77 and China that will take place in Havana on September 15-16./.