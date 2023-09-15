World Cambodia hosts first multilateral operational training exercise on mine clearance Cambodia is hosting the first multinational operational exercise at the Humanitarian Mine Action Field within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus under the theme “Pure Homeland-2023”.

Politics Infographic Nine global conferences of young parliamentarians The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

World ADB approves climate loan to the Philippines The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on September 13 announced that it has approved a 303 million USD loan to reduce flood and climate risks and protect people and livelihoods in three major river basins in the Philippines.