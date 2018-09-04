Cuban leader Fidel Castro meets Vietnamese soldiers (File photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held at President Ho Chi Minh statue in the Cuban capital city of Havana on September 3 to kick-start a series of activities in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s historical visit to Vietnam in September 1973.The event was jointly held by the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), and the Committee for the Defence of the Revolution (CDR).Speaking at the event, ICAP Vice President José Prieto Cintado recalled the visit, saying that Fidel Castro became the only foreign head of state passing through the 17th parallel to visit a liberated region in Quang Tri province when the war was ongoing.While congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in national development, Cintado affirmed the late leader’s statements and actions on Cuba’s solidarity with Vietnam have become a valuable asset in history of bilateral ties.Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh said that Fidel Castro’s revolutionary thoughts and ambitions always serve as a lodestar for those who have devoted to solidarity between the two nations.The Vietnamese people will continue intensify the brotherhood with the Cuban people, he stressed.On this occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy opened a photo exhibition featuring the historical visit by leader Fidel Castro as well as the two countries’ relations and Vietnam’s images during the “Doi moi” (Reform) process.Activities to mark 45 years of the historical visit will be organised in almost all provinces and cities of Cuba, with the main one slated for September 12.-VNA