The signing of the accord marked the glorious victory won by the Vietnamese people after the 19-year struggle on political, military and diplomatic fronts, especially diplomacy. (Photo: VNA)

He also praised the ingenuity in the tactics employed by the Party, which brought to the great victory in the Vietnamese diplomatic sector, creating a premise for the resounding victory in April 1975 – the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification.Joi described the agreement as a great source of encouragement for leftist movements as well as national liberation movements of peace-loving forces worldwide.Recalling the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cuba on December 2, 1960, he emphasised that Cuba became the first country in the western hemisphere to establish full diplomatic relations with the Southeast Asian nation.On March 4, 1969, Cuba was also the first to recognise the Provisional Revolutionary Government of South Vietnam and the only to open an embassy in the liberated zone.Cuban leader Fidel Castro's saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood” has been seen as a symbol of the Cuban people’s readiness to offer sacrifice to Vietnam during the struggle.Fidel also assigned heroine of Moncada Melba Hernandez to popularise the Vietnamese people’s just struggle against the US, as well as anti-war movements, the Counsellor said, adding that Melba established the Cuban Committee of Solidarity with Southern Vietnam in 1963, now the friendship association between the two countries.The Committee created a worldwide united movement in support of the Vietnamese people's anti-US struggle, he added.The special and close ties between the Vietnamese and Cuban peoples have been carried forward, he said, stressing that both nations know that they have comrades and brothers from the other side of the hemisphere, who always support them unconditionally.