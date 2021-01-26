Politics Congratulations from Cambodian People’s Party to 13th National Party Congress The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee has extended its congratulations to the ongoing 13th National Party of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Party’s role in building agricultural policy highlighted Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung has underlined the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in building policies for agricultural development, as well as the decisive contributions by the agriculture sector to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020.

Politics Party has cohesive vision on leadership over country safeguarding missions: officer The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), specifically the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, have paid special attention to the leadership over the missions of safeguarding the fatherland and building national defence over the past five years.

Politics New, outstanding issues in national development orientations for next decade Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.