Politics Unique style of Red Dao traditional outfits Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups, each of which has its own identity and unique values in terms of customs and traditions, contributing to the cultural diversity in the country.

Politics Vietnam working hard to protect, promote human rights Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11, 2022 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Politics Vietnam rising to new position with new desire Vietnam has become a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community over the years. Its immense fortune has created a solid foundation to achieve its goal of rapid and sustainable development in the future.

Politics 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords signing celebrated in French city A ceremony was held in Choisy-le-Roi city of France on January 19 to mark 50 years since the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (January 27, 1973).