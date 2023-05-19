Oficials of Quang Binh province and Cuban delegation pose for a photo at their meeting on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Party Committee of the central province of Quang Binh Vu Dai Thang on May 19 received a delegation from the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo.

At the meeting, Thang affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam, including the Party Committee, the army, and the people of Quang Binh province, always support the removal of the embargo against Cuba.

He said that he hopes Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, with his position and prestige, to continue to lead, fight, and bring the Cuban revolution to many new victories, contributing to the general revolutionary movement of the working class and labour in the new period.

Reviewing the profound memories between the two Parties and States and the close relationship between the two great leaders Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, the Vietnamese official emphasised that during the difficult years, Quang Binh Party Committee, army, and people received great support from the Cuban Party, State, and people.

Currently, the province is preparing activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated region of South Vietnam to further tighten solidarity and close relationship. The celebration is expected to help the young generation understand clearly and further promote the tradition of the two countries and peoples.

For his part, Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo said that the CDR is the largest mass organisation in Cuba and also one of the most effective that protect the revolutionary achievements.

Appreciating the precious sentiments between the two countries and between Cuba and Quang Binh, the Cuban official affirmed that despite many difficulties, the CDR has always remained steadfast in the chosen path and constantly innovated to increase combat effectiveness, adding that lifting the embargo is an important task and goal.

The same day, the CDR delegation placed flowers at the statue of President Fidel Castro at the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi.

It also attended a meeting that highlights the outstanding achievements of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Hospital - a gift the Party, State, and people of Cuba and President Fidel Castro presented to Quang Binh.

Earlier, they offered flowers at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in the province./.