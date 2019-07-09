Cuban health experts pose for a group photo with leaders of the Dong Hoi Vietnam Cuba Friendship Hospital (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – Two health experts of Cuba have come to work at the Dong Hoi Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in the central province of Quang Binh, Director of the hospital Duong Thanh Binh said on July 9.



Tumour expert Jesus de los Santos Reno Cespedes and paediatrics expert Annet Ramos Plasencia will work at the hospital for two years, starting from July 8, as part of an international programme on health cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba.



The Cuban health experts working in the hospital are hoped to help people in Quang Binh province and neighbouring localities access advanced techniques in medical examination and treatment.



They will also provide support to develop spearhead faculties and training for staff of the hospital, raising the quality of medical services in the region, Binh said.



Along with the two new comers, there are six Cuban health experts working at the hospital in the fields of cardiovascular intervention, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics and tumour.-VNA