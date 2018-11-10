Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam visit by President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel made headlines in all newspapers and on official websites of the Caribbean nation on November 8-9.Right on the first day he arrived in Hanoi, the Cuba News Agency (ACN) and major news outlets such as Granma, Juventud Rebelde, Cubadebate and Prensa Latina ran articles highlighting the Cuban leader’s activities and meetings.Website Cubadebate cited his posts on his Twitter account as saying that he appreciated his meetings with Vietnam’s high-ranking leaders and affirmed both sides’ commitments to raise the level of economic relations to the level of political ties.“Much to learn from our Vietnamese brothers, winners of wars, embargos and consequences of underdevelopment, with exemplary work, creativity and discipline,” Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.Vietnam is the fifth leg of the Cuba leader’s tour to European and Asian nations. Earlier, he stopped over in France and paid official visits to Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and China. Laos will be the last leg of this tour.-VNA