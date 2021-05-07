Cuban newspapers spotlight talk between Party chiefs of Cuba, Vietnam
The phone talk between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on May 5 was a highlight of Cuban newspapers on May 6.
Granma daily newspaper, the official voice of the PCC, reported about the talk between the two Party chiefs of Cuba and Vietnam in a front-page article.
It noted that the two leaders reiterated the intention to continue strengthening the special relations of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, Parties and Government, which are the enduring legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and legendary revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh.
Prensa Latina state news agency cited a press release of the PCC noting that during the fraternal telephone conversation, the Party chief of Vietnam congratulated Diaz-Canel on his election as the First Secretary of the PCC Central Committee.
General Secretary Trong also conveyed his regards to former First Secretary of the PCC General Raul Castro Ruz.
During the talk, Diaz-Canel informed the Vietnamese party leader on outcomes of the eight National Congress of the PCC, which took place on April 16-19, and expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for its support for Cuba in the fight against the US’ economic, trade and financial sanctions.
He also wished Vietnam success in implementing the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Congress of the CPV, Prensa Latina reported.
Other news agencies and online newspapers like the Cuban News Agency (ACN), Cubadebate, Juventud Rebelde and Canal Caribe also made extensive coverage on the first phone talk between Diaz-Canel as PCC leader and the Vietnamese Party leader Trong./.