Politics NA Chairman congratulates Binh Phuoc on achievements National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated the southern province of Binh Phuoc on its socio-economic achievements, during his working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on October 1.

Politics Plenty of room for Cuba-HCM City relations to thrive: Official There is plenty of room for cooperation between Cuba and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in the fields they are both strong in or of mutual interest, to develop further, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 1.

Politics PM urges greater efforts to achieve best possible results for 2022 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered stronger efforts to achieve the best possible socio-economic development results in 2022 and create momentum for next year.

Politics Congratulations to China on 73rd National Day Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly have cabled messages of congratulations to their Chinese counterparts on 73rd National Day of China (October 1).