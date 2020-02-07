Cuban President visits Vietnam’s pavilion at Havana book fair
Havana (VNA) – President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the opening ceremony of Vietnam’s booth at the 29th Havana international book fair on February 6.
Vietnam was invited as the guest of honour of the annual event as part of the cultural activities to mark the 60th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (February 12, 1960).
Attending the ceremony were Chairman of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernandez and Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda.
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association, led a Vietnamese delegation to the event.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Pham Anh Tuan described the book fair as one of the biggest of its kind in Latin America since 1982.
Vietnamese publishers brought to the fair over 700 titles and 2,000 publications in Vietnamese, Spanish, English and French, which honour the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, as well as works introducing Vietnam’s history through periods, literary works, and studies on the Vietnamese culture and folk arts./.