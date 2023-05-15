Cuban Women's Union delegation visits Ninh Binh province
A delegation of the Cuban Women's Union (CWU), led by its Secretary General Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, visited the northern province of Ninh Binh on May 15.
Participants pose for a group photo at the event (Photo: VNA)
Receiving the delegation, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Quang Ngoc briefed the guests on the province's socio-economic development, Party and political system building, ensuring national defence and security, and women’s movements.
Ninh Binh is among the leading localities nationwide in the number of female deputies to the 14th National Assembly, reaching 50%, he said, noting that all-level women’s unions in the province have played a key role in women and gender equality-related affairs.
Ngoc called on the Vietnam Women’s Union and the CWU to create conditions for the Ninh Binh women’s union to contribute to cooperation between the two sides in the time ahead.
For her part, Teresa María Amarelle Boúe agreed with the official’s proposals, and lauded some women models launched in the province, saying the information she got during field trips to the models are useful in Cuba.
The Cuban official expressed her hope that Vietnam in general and Ninh Binh in particular will further share experience in women-related affairs, contributing to Cuba’s socio-economic development./.