Delegates at the event (Photo: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on April 16 to celebrate the - The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on April 16 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory (April 19).



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association of HCM City Truong Thi Hien said the victory was of significance to the fraternal Cuban people, marking the US’s military defeat in its invasion into Cuba, helping to bring its revolution to the final triumph and lead the country forward to the path to socialism.



She said Vietnam has consistently supported Cuba’s socio-economic reform, adding that bilateral ties are expanding into agriculture, industry, oil and gas, construction, culture, education, science-technology and health care.



The two countries are planning to lift two-way trade to 500 million USD by 2022, Hien added.



Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Indira Lopez Arguelles, for her part, said upholding the spirit of the Giron victory, the Cuban people always look toward the future, firmly holding the flag of national independence, sovereignty and socialism.



Participants at the event were also treated to music performances staged by Cuban artists./.

