Cuba's Moncada Barracks battle celebrated in HCM City
A get-together was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 25 to mark the 69th anniversary of the Moncada Barracks attack in Cuba (July 26).
Participants pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)
69 years ago, the attack on the Moncada Barracks by young Cuban patriots led Fidel Castro, the great leader of Cuba, opened up a new stage of development during the Cuban revolution. It brought the just struggle of the Cuban people to victory on January 1, 1959, marking a milestone in the country’s history.
In her remarks, President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in HCM City Truong Thi Hien emphasised the significance of the attack as well as the close, faithful, pure and sincere relations between the Vietnamese and Cuban States and people.
Cuban Consul General in HCM City Ariadne Feo Labrada regarded the event as a demonstration of the friendship, solidarity and pure internationalism between the two countries and their people.
The meeting provided a chance to celebrate Cuba’s victory as well as honour friendship and international solidarity, she said./.