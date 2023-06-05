Culinary diplomacy helps promote nation's image
Many foreign leaders are showing their interest in exploring the local cuisine during their visits to Vietnam, providing good opportunities for the country to promote the image of its culture and people to the international community through national cuisine.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (sitting, middle) enjoys Vietnamese foods. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
In his freshly-ended first official visit to Vietnam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese enjoyed “bia hoi” (brewed beer) and “banh mi” (Vietnamese sandwich) on his first day in Hanoi.
The Australian leader is one of the many foreign guests, including Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau and Bill Clinton, and Prince William have also been drawn to street eateries and cafes in Vietnam.
Along with the hospitality of Vietnamese people, the country’s cuisine has left a good impression of Vietnam in the eye of foreign friends.
Vietnamese cuisine is so diverse, and culinary diplomacy is considered an important factor in the country’s strategy to promote the image of the nation, people and culture, according to experts.
Chef Nguyen Thuong Quan, owner of Old Hanoi Restaurant that hosted a series of Vietnamese cuisine days during leaders’ activities abroad, said that cuisine is a graceful and delicate accompaniment of diplomatic activities during visits.
Crab spring rolls were choosen by artisan Anh Tuyet to feast foreign leaders at APEC Da Nang 2017. (Photo: nhahanganhtuyet.vn)Artisan Anh Tuyet, who used to serve 21 foreign guests at the APEC Leaders’ Week in Da Nang in 2017, affirmed that the Vietnamese cuisine is quite able to reach out to the world, adding what Vietnam lacks is a strategy to promote cuisine into a national trademark.
Experts held that Vietnam has a long way to walk to this end, starting with the introduction of a Michelin Guide, a Michelin selection of Vietnamese restaurants.
Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide International Director, said that Michelin Guide had watched Vietnamese cuisine for a long time and was delighted to announce its first selection of Vietnamese restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The Guide’s famous anonymous MICHELIN inspectors were excited to explore the treasure of cuisine with delicate cooking methods and unique tastes, he added.
The presence of Michelin Guide in Vietnam is described as not only an important milestone in the recognition of Vietnamese leading restaurants and honouring the Vietnamese cuisine, but also a chance for Vietnam to popularise the country’s culinary quintessence to foreign friends./.