Culture - Sports Khanh Hoa sea festival: Over 6,000 join Ao dai parade More than 6,000 women wearing Ao dai (the Vietnamese traditional long dress) took to street in a parade at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang beach city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to honour the costume as a heritage of the nation as part of the 2023 Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival.

Culture - Sports PMs join in exchange with female footballers of Vietnam, Australia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited and engaged in an exchange with the women’s football teams of the two countries in Hanoi on June 4.