Recently, Vietnam has been ranked 5th among the top 10 countries in the world with the best food, according to readers of Canadian magazine The Travel.

The American news channel CNN listed several Vietnamese dishes in the top 50 best street foods in Asia.

CNN has named Pho Bo (beef noodle soup) second on the list of 20 best soups in the world.

Vietnamese banh mi was listed in the world's best street foods by Taste Atlas following a worldwide survey conducted in September this year.

CNN called Vietnamese banh mi "the best sandwich in the world".

France TV TF1 ranked Vietnamese spring rolls 3rd among French consumers’ most favorite dishes on February 7, 2022.

It is one of the most representative dishes of Vietnamese cuisine that wins a dinner’s heart.

Vietnamese Banh ran, glutinous rice doughnut, has been listed in CNN’s 30 most delicious fried dishes in the world.

Meanwhile, Banh bot loc (chewy tapioca dumpling) is the most significant dish of Thua Thien Hue, was mentioned by CNN in April when praising Vietnamese cuisine./.

VNA