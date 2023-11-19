Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung (L) meets French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Over the past 50 years, since Vietnam and France established their diplomatic relations, cultural cooperation has contributed to creating favourable conditions to promote their cooperation in various fields, strengthening the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said on November 17 when meeting French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak in Paris.

The official highlighted that Vietnam is considered an active member with important contributions to the activities of the Francophone community.

At the meeting, he spoke highly of the effective operation of two cultural centres – the French Institute in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France - as they actively serve as a cultural bridge connecting the two peoples through diverse activities.

For her part, French Minister Rima Abdul Malak said that France and Vietnam have a traditional historical relationship, in which cultural cooperation is a bright spot, connecting the two peoples.

She emphasised that France pays attention to and focuses on developing cultural and creative industries that bring high-quality values to the youth generations.

The official proposed programmes to translate French literary books into Vietnamese and Vietnamese literary books into French.

She also suggested promoting cinema cooperation - an area that France gives much attention to.

The two ministers agreed to assign relevant agencies to develop a planning framework facilitating the signing of cooperation documents on the occasion of the official visit by French leaders to Vietnam in 2024.

On this occasion, she invited the Vietnamese Minister to the 19th Francophonie Summit in October 2024 to be hosted by France./.