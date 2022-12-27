Culture - Sports HCM City to host floating flower festival to celebrate Tet The HCM City will host its annual floating flower festival in District 8 to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. The “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) Flower Festival 2023 will be held at Binh Dong Wharf and Nguyen Van Cua street from January 6-21, or 5th-30th of the 12th lunar month.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese community’s football open tournament held in Malaysia A men’s football open tournament was organised by the Executive Board of Vietnamese Community in Malaysian state of Selangor on December 25, aiming to boost the building of a cohesive community.