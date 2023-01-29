Politics Authorities to boost implementation of OV-related tasks: official Efforts will be accelerated in 2023 to implement tasks relevant to overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, said Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for OV Affairs Pham Quang Hieu.

Politics NA Chairman extends Tet greetings to Institute for Legislative Studies National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 27 visited the Institute for Legislative Studies under the NA Standing Committee on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year).

Politics PM: Lunar New Year comes with new energy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting of permanent Cabinet members in Hanoi on January 27, speaking of new energy of the nation following Tet (Lunar New Year), the biggest festival in Vietnam.

Politics Lao mission in Geneva joins Vietnamese counterparts on Lunar New Year festival Ambassador Latsamy Keomany, Head of the Lao Permanent Mission to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has extended best wishes to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai and staff on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.