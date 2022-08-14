Cultural exchange held for children from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia
The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a cultural exchange from children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.
A performance by Vietnamese children at the cultural exchange on August 13 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a cultural exchange from children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.
The event was part of activities held by young people of the three countries to mark the Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Years and the 60th and 55th anniversaries of Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations respectively.
Addressing the exchange, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Pham Duy Trang said youth organisations of the three countries have worked together to hold many exchanges for young people and children, one of which is the annual Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia children festival, aiming to give children understanding about the traditional good relations among the three countries. .
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Standing Secretary of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, welcomed the efforts of youth organisations of the three countries, and pledged that Vietnamese Party and State leaders will create the best possible conditions for exchange and cooperation among young people and children of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
The festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia began on August 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, hosted by the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU).
The five-day event, held after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has drawn the participation of 185 children and 34 officials from the three countries. /.