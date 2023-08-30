Cultural exchange helps promote Vietnam-Thailand friendship
A Vietnam-Thailand cultural exchange programme took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30 with the aim of enhancing understanding and connectivity between people of the two countries.
It was co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO)'s representative office in the southern region, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's chapter in HCM City, the Vietnam-ASEAN Friendship Association in HCM City and Thailand’s Consulate General in the city.
The programme marked the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership (2003-2023), said Tran Hoang Khanh Van, deputy head of the VUFO’s southern region office.
Van highlighted the good relations between the two countries across fields, from politics to defence-security, economy, trade, culture and education, calling people-to-people exchange a basic foundation for them to build up their friendship.
The programme featured traditional art performances of both Thailand and Vietnam./.