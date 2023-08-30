Culture - Sports Art exchange brings ASEAN countries closer The Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) in coordination with embassies of ASEAN countries in the capital city organised an international art exchange programme to celebrate the 56th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8) and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

Culture - Sports 144 golfers to compete at BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023 The BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2023 – the first tournament of the Asian Development Tour in Vietnam – will take place at the central coastal city from August 31 to September 2, attracting 144 professional golfers.

Culture - Sports First-ever Mexican Gastronomic Festival to be held in HCM City The First Mexican Gastronomic Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15-22, expected to be a magnet to Mexican food lovers and those curious about the North American country’s gastronomy.

Videos Vu Lan Festival - A time to express gratitude towards parents The Vu Lan Festival is a major Buddhist holiday held on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month every year. In Vietnam today, Vu Lan not only has religious meaning, but is also an opportunity for people to show their respect and gratitude towards their parents.