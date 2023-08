A performance at the exchange programme. (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnam- Thailand cultural exchange programme took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30 with the aim of enhancing understanding and connectivity between people of the two countries.It was co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO)'s representative office in the southern region, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's chapter in HCM City, the Vietnam-ASEAN Friendship Association in HCM City and Thailand’s Consulate General in the city.The programme marked the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership (2003-2023), said Tran Hoang Khanh Van, deputy head of the VUFO ’s southern region office.Van highlighted the good relations between the two countries across fields, from politics to defence-security, economy, trade, culture and education, calling people-to-people exchange a basic foundation for them to build up their friendship.The programme featured traditional art performances of both Thailand and Vietnam./.