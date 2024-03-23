Vietnamese and Japanese people at the "Que huong" (Homeland) Programme 2024 in Higashi Osaka city, Japan's Kansai region. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Japan-Vietnam Support Association on March 22 organised a musical programme “Que Huong” (Homeland) Programme 2024 in Higashi Osaka city, Kansai region, attracting about 1,000 Vietnamese and Japanese people.

Singers from Vietnam and Vietnamese people living in Kansai performed at the event. Notably, Vietnamese singers sang a popular Vietnamese song “Diem xua” by famous composer Trinh Cong Son in Japanese and a well-known Japanese song titled “Sukiyaki”.

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Higashi Osaka city Noda Yoshikazu said that cultural exchange activities between Vietnam and Japan like the music programme can help tighten the friendship between the two countries. He hoped that more Vietnamese people will come to live and work in the city.

Consul General of Vietnam in Osaka Nguyen Minh Son said that the event is of great significance to the Vietnamese community in the Kansai region because few major cultural events have been held for the Vietnamese community in the region.

A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Son expressed his thanks to the event organisers and sponsors for their efforts to bring a spiritual gift to Vietnamese people living far from home and create an opportunity to unite the community.

The second edition of the event is slated for January next year, making it an annual event to tighten the friendship between Vietnamese and Japanese people in the Kansai region./.