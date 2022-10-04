Culture - Sports Miss Peace Vietnam 2022 - Beauty for marine protection The winner of the Miss Peace Vietnam 2022 pageant, Trần Thị Ban Mai, hopes to use her new title to raise awareness about protecting Vietnam’s delicate marine environment.

Culture - Sports Mekong Delta cultural features highlighted A range of activities are being held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism to introduce the cultural space of the Mekong Delta region.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to build culture and tourist park on alluvial islet in Red River The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee in Hanoi is planning to develop an alluvial islet in the Red River into a cultural and tourist park to exploit the potential and advantages of the river’s natural beauty.