Cultural festival showcases ethnic groups
A view of the Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo daidoanket.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A series of festivals organised by different ethnic minority groups from the country’s northwestern region are taking place at the Vietnam National Villages for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi.
The events, part of a programme themed Song Nhu Nhung Doa Hoa (Living Like Flowers), started on Sunday and will run throughout the month.
More than 100 local performers of 15 ethnic groups including Tay, Nung, Dao, Mong, Thai, Muong and Kho Mu will showcase typical cultural activities at the event.
They are coming from 12 localities in the northwestern region including Hanoi and provinces of Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, Son La and Hoa Binh.
The programme has also attracted the participation of students from the College of Culture and Arts, and Dang Lam High School in Hai Phong, and the Photography Club at the Hanoi University of Culture.
They will focus on music performances featuring the beauty of flowers and life in mountainous regions, such as white orchids from Son La province, the homeland of the flowers and the majestic mountains where 12 ethnic groups live in harmony.
A garden of buckwheat flowers will also bloom throughout the month to welcome visitors.
The event will also display works and documents about the country's sea and islands.
Visitors will have the chance to enjoy a special music and dance performance staged by youngsters to display their homeland’s culture and life, showing a love the younger generation have toward their country and sovereignty over its sea and islands.
They will experience an exchange of traditional performances and folk arts such as mua xoe (dance with scarfs) and nhay sap (dance with bamboo poles), and participate in local ethnic games such as nem con (throwing a ball through a ring for good luck), and keo co (tug of war)./.