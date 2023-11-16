Cultural living space of Central Highlands’ people recreated
More than 1,000 artisans from five Central Highlands’ provinces recreated a public cultural living space on November 11, offering new and attractive experiences to visitors. The effort was part of the “Gia Lai Culture-Tourism Week 2023”, which will run until November 19.
A recreation of the J’rai people’s new house-worshipping ritual. (Photo: VNA)
Artisans play traditional musical instruments. (Photo: VNA)
A gong performance (Photo: VNA)
Artisans perform xoang dancing. (Photo: VNA)
Artisans play traditional musical instruments. (Photo: VNA)