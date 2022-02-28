Cultural, musical event held at Italian university to explore “Vietnam soul”
The cultural and musical event named “Vietnam Soul” features various performances by students who learn Vietnamese language at the Department of Asian and North African Studies, Italy's Ca’ Foscari University of Venice. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – A cultural and musical event named “Vietnam Soul” has been held at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy, featuring various performances by students who learn Vietnamese language at the Department of Asian and North African Studies.
The event saw the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue, Head of the Department of Asian and North African Studies Prof. Marco Ceresa and Italian friends.
In her remarks, Hue said she was happy to attend an event reflecting remarkable progress of Italian students in Vietnamese proficiency and understanding of Vietnamese culture.
She highly spoke of the creativity in teaching and learning Vietnamese language at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and the love for Vietnam of the Italian students, saying she expects to see greater success of Vietnamese language studies here.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presents a painting to Ca’ Foscari University of Venice. (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese language has been taught at the Italian university since 2018, Ceresa said, adding that the university and the department are considering to open a postgraduate course on Vietnamese language studies.
The performances, directed by Le Thi Bich Huong, a Vietnamese lecturer, were taken to the stage by first to third-year students, who do not want to learn Vietnamese just from books but also from traditional cultures.
The event was opened with a signature Bac Ninh “quan ho” (love duet) folk song called “Moi Trau” to welcome the guests and express the hospitality.
The performers also enthralled the audience with “cheo” (Vietnamese traditional opera) and “cai luong” (reformed opera) singing, a traditional costume fashion show and Vietnamese poem reading, among others./.