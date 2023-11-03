The practices include a ceremony to pay tribute to one’s kin of the White H’Mong ethnic group living in the three districts of Tuan Giao, Dien Bien, and Dien Bien Dong, and a folk dance of the Lao people in Dien Bien Dong district.

H’Mong people are very close to each other and view kinship as extremely important. They believe that members of one kin have the same ancestors and are willing to help each other no matter the circumstances. The ceremony paying tribute to their kin is therefore a special bonding event.

The moves in Lao dances, meanwhile, are often flexible and rhythmic to the beat of a drum. The Lao ethnic group often use trumpets, drums, lutes, and flutes to play background music for the dances.

This recognition not only contributes to the province’s efforts to preserve the traditional values of its ethnic minorities, but also opens up opportunities to develop community-based tourism. And this is what the local authorities are paying attention to, aimed to create more jobs and incomes for the ethnic groups./.

VNA