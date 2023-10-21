With a vast border stretching over 5,000 kilometres, the diverse culture and art in these regions have fostered understanding, peace, and communication between ethnic groups and nations.

Over the years, the preservation and promotion of cultural and artistic values in border areas have contributed to ensuring political security and territorial integrity for the country, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emphasised at a national cultural conference in November 2021.

The remote borderlands, while acting as a shield to protect the country, also hold a profound historical tradition and cultural treasures, such as festivals and rituals that honour heroes and celebrate the cultural identities and traditions of ethnic groups.

These festivities not only awaken the potential for tourism development, but also gradually enhance the quality of life and spiritual values of people residing in these border areas.

Cultural and artistic exchanges between Vietnam’s border provinces and neighbouring countries have played a vital role in fostering mutual understanding and trust among people in border regions.

Nationwide art and photography contests and exhibitions also contribute to the promotion of patriotism and border defence, and should be further encouraged in the future.

Continued efforts to preserve, inherit, and promote culture and art in border areas will greatly enhance the spiritual well-being of the local population. This, in turn, will strengthen national solidarity and make substantial contributions to the sustainable economic development, social progress, and sovereignty and security of the country./.

VNA