Culture - Sports Japanese referee to officiate at Vietnam vs UAE match A team of referees from Japan will officiate at the upcoming match between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their World Cup 2020 qualifier at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on November 14, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

Culture - Sports New policy needed to preserve ethnic Khmer music forms With the introduction of modern musical forms, the folk music of ethnic Khmer in the southern region has encountered multiple problems retaining its popular status.

Culture - Sports Ca Mau to host culture-tourism week in December The southernmost province of Ca Mau will host a Ca Mau Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15 with the participation of many localities nationwide and foreign partners.