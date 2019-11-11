Culture-sport-tourism festival of Khmer people opens in Kien Giang
An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) – The Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang officially opened on November 11 in Go Quao town of Go Quao district.
The event, the 13th of its kind, runs from November 8-12, or the 12th-16th day of the 10th lunar month.
During the festival, various activities are being held, including a trade fair introducing high quality products and specialties of the district, along with entertainment activities, a photo exhibition featuring the daily life of Khmer people.
An art performance will be organised, along with sports and folk games.
According to Vo Dong Lap, Vice Director of the Kien Giang Department of Culture and Sports, the event aims to maintain and promote the cultural identity of Khmer people and meet the religious demand of the community.
He said that the locality aims to turn the festival a tourism product to lure more visitors, introducing the Khmer culture to people across the country and fostering solidarity among ethnic groups.
The festival expects to attract about 250,000-300,000 visitors./.