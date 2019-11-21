Culture-tourism week invites visitors to Bac Lieu province
A performance at the opening ceremony of the Bac Lieu Culture – Tourism Week on November 20 (Photo: VNA)
Bac Lieu (VNA) – Culture and tourism in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu are being introduced to people from across Vietnam and foreigners during a special week that kicked off on November 20.
At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung said Bac Lieu is renowned for its rich culture and natural resources as it stands at the confluence of many different cultures, especially the Kinh, Hoa and Khmer ethnic groups. It is a cradle of “don ca tai tu” music and songs in southern Vietnam, which have been named an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.
The province is currently home to 13 national relic sites and 34 provincial sites that embody the typical cultural values of the whole Mekong Delta region, he said, describing them as precious tourism resources.
Tung added that his ministry will work more closely with Bac Lieu to preserve and bring into play local tangible and intangible cultural heritage, along with its stunning landscapes, to help the sustainable development of tourism.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung said this is the first time Bac Lieu has held a culture – tourism week. The event aims to create an occasion for relevant agencies and localities to connect with one another to boost tourism, as well as trade and investment, to help promote local development, he said.
The Bac Lieu Culture – Tourism Week 2019 runs from November 19 to 22 and features 10 events. It is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.
As part of the week, authorities from Bac Lieu and Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting on November 20 to discuss a cooperation programme on tourism development among the 13 Mekong Delta localities and HCM City.
The meeting approved a draft cooperation programme which aims to maximise the tourism potential and advantages of the Mekong Delta region and HCM City to improve tourism connectivity. This programme is scheduled to be signed in mid-December./.