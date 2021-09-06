Business Vietnam, Australia boost fintech cooperation opportunities The Asialink Business Centre under Australia’s University of Melbourne has announced to commence a new capability development programme, aimed at building awareness and positioning Australian business to engage in Vietnam’s fintech sector.

Business Canadian businesses believe in Vietnam’s medium-term economic outlook Canadian entrepreneurs have voiced their belief in Vietnam’s economic outlook despite the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks and the adverse impacts of the pandemic on the country’s activities and momentum growth.

Business Businesses advised to find potential partners to increase exports to UK Vietnamese agricultural product exporters that want to establish long-term business relationship with the UK need to have appropriate strategies, and approach potential partners in order to take advantage of export opportunities to this important market – the second biggest economy in Europe, advised Nguyen Canh Cuong, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in the UK, at a recent consulting webinar.

Business All-round report on Vietnam’s startup ecosystem to be unveiled The Vietnam Open Innovation Landscape Report 2021, the most comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the local startup and innovation ecosystem so far, is set to be released in December.