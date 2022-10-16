Business Tra fish exports to ASEAN growing strongly Tra fish exports to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been rising sharply, and this market is forecast to surpass the European Union in terms of catfish imports from Vietnam in the near future, the Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper reported.

Business Hanoi-HCM City ranks 4th busiest domestic air routes in 2022 The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route has ranked fourth among the busiest domestic air routes in the world in 2022, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.