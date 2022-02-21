Business RoK businesses seek investment opportunities in An Giang Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 21 to seek partnership opportunities with local firms.

Business Petrol prices continue to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PM attends Vietnam Business Forum's high-level session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level session of the annual Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) in Hanoi on February 21 under the theme “Restoring the economy & Developing supply chain in the new normal”.