Customs clearance at Quang Ninh border gate again suspended
Bac Phong Sinh border gate (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Customs clearance was again suspended on September 28 at the Bac Phong Sinh border gate in Quang Ninh’s Hai Ha district that pairs with Li He border gate in China’s Dongxingcity, due to China’s COVID-19 control measures.
Import-export activities at the pairs of border gates just resumed two days ago, on September 26, after seven months of suspension. During the two days September 26 and 27, only two trucks carrying imports from China went through the border gate.
Besides, the week-long National Day holiday in China is starting soon. The Chinese side has announced that it will re-open the border gate on October 8./.