Customs clearance resumed at Lao Cai border gate
Trucks traverse Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2. (Photo: VNA)
Lao Cai (VNA) – Competent forces of Vietnam and China on February 8 resumed customs clearance for exports and imports at Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai.
These procedures had been suspended due to fears of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that originated in China.
On the first day of customs clearance resumption, a total of 54 Chinese agricultural product trucks were licensed to enter Vietnam, while eight Vietnamese farm produce trucks were allowed to go into China’s territory.
Vietnam has set up a quarantine area for all trucks from China right at the border gate. After being sterilised, these trucks are driven by Vietnamese drivers during the process of custom clearance and trading, which is closely supervised.
After the goods are unloaded, the trucks will be taken to the quarantine area and handed over to Chinese drivers.
There still remain 3,000 tonnes of Vietnamese agricultural products waiting for customs clearance at the border gate./.