Business Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMC Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).

Business Vietnam tightens grip on world’s coffee Vietnam exported 143,000 tonnes of instant and ground roasted coffee valued at 516 million USD in 2019 thanks to the tidal wave of investment in this sector.

Business "Billion-dollar” exports items see revenue fall in January Vietnamese “billion-US dollar” exports items brought home only 19 billion USD in January, a year-on-year fall of 14.3 percent, according to the latest data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances Vinalines will devise a number of measures to further promote growth of its three key sectors of seaport, shipping industry and maritime services towards joining in the Global Shipping Alliances (GSA)