Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (second, right) visits the WCO Technology Exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The customs sector should be one of the pioneering industries in promoting the application of science and technology, and digital transformation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the opening ceremony of the Technology Conference and Exhibition of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in Hanoi on October 10.



Quang underlined the vital role played by the sector in supporting healthy economic development, facilitating trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchange activities between countries, and contributing to maintaining social order and safety while enhancing the competitiveness of countries.



He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to uphold a proactive and responsible role in advancing comprehensive, wide-ranging, and effective international customs cooperation, and expand relations with bilateral and multilateral customs partners. The country will also diligently implement cooperation agreements and programmes, and commitments with international partners; and speed up the internalisation of international commitments in synchronization with the domestic legal system.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hopes to continue receiving close cooperation and effective support from the World Customs Organisation and its member nations through technical assistance, information sharing, assistance in digital transformation, optimising procedures, and training and developing human resources, Quang said.



WCO Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya emphasised the importance of digitisation, especially in customs operations, saying that the event provides a great opportunity for customs authorities and the business community to share and learn from global experiences in digital transformation and application of new technologies. It also allows them to discuss how to address challenges in technology management and application, and in trade activities.



The WCO Technology Conference and Exhibition 2023 themed “Embracing the Digital Age: Leveraging Technology, Fostering Innovation, and Nurturing the Next Generation of Customs Professionals” serves as a venue for introducing and sharing experiences, solutions, and trends in applying technologies in customs management, and trade facilitation between customs authorities and partners.



The three-day event will feature 10 plenary sessions and nine symposiums, and will also showcase 50 booths, introducing new technologies related to customs and trade.



The event provides a good opportunity for the Vietnamese customs sector to step up collaboration with customs authorities from other countries, international organidations, and leading technology companies in the world.



According to General Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) Nguyen Van Can, the sector is actively carrying out comprehensive digital transformation with the aim of building a standardised, modern, and intelligent customs system on par with developed countries worldwide before 2030./.