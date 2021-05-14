Cyber security and safety must be guaranteed during digital transformation
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam needs to foster rapid and sustainable digital transformation but at the same time must ensure cyber security and safety, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung has emphasised.
Digital transformation and cyber security and safety are two aspects of a development trend, he told a teleconference with localities on May 14 aimed at bolstering their capacity in managing and implement digital transformation and information safety.
The Government issued the National Digital Transformation Programme in 2020, he said, and 2021 is a year of action to accelerate the process in all fields.
Digital transformation includes three main pillars: digital government, digital economy, and digital society.
During the digital transformation process, at the central level, the Ministry of Information and Communications is the national coordinating agency performing the functions and tasks of State management and law enforcement on national digital transformation, e-government and digital government development.
At the local level, he went on, the Departments of Information and Communications are to lead digital transformation in their localities.
It is necessary to determine which information systems must have cyber security and safety guaranteed at all costs, Dung stressed, adding that other information systems will be guaranteed in the way of risk management.
Vietnam has some 60,000 digital technology enterprises and the sector needs to mobilise all to address common problems in digital transformation facing the country and localities, he added./.