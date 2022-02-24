Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks 6th in ASEAN in terms of AI readiness index Vietnam has climbed 14 places to the 62nd in the 2021 Government Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, according to an annual index report released by the UK’s Oxford Insights in collaboration with Canada’s International Development Research Centre.

Business HCM City aims to help 3,000 firms enhance innovative capacity Ho Chi Minh City aims to help 3,000 local businesses strengthen their innovation capacity from nơ to until 2025, according to the city’s project to develop the local startup ecosystem in the 2021-2025 period.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ready to become self-reliant in technology Vietnam has 64,000 digital enterprises and the figure is on the rise, which is a good condition for the country to promote its technological self-reliance to rise stronger, according to General Director of FPT Nguyen Van Khoa.