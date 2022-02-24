Cyber-attacks in Vietnam decline in 2021
Latest statistics from the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) showed that the number of cyber-attacks in Vietnam has abated, reported Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper.
The KSN detected and prevented more than 63.48 million cyber-attacks targeting computers of its users in Vietnam in 2021. The amount hit a record low in the recent five years and plunged by over 871,400 cases compared to in 2020.
KSN data also indicated that threats posed by malware spread by removable drives such as USB flash drives or compact discs slipped to more than 162.91 million last year from 268.51 million recorded in 2020.
Vietnam’s efforts in creating a safe cyberspace greatly contributed to the decline./.