At the Smart IoT and Cyber Sercurity Summit

(Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Ensuring information and national security is a top priority when applying internet of things (IoT) in production and life, a conference heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director general of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s Authority of Information Security, said: “IoT is developing and that causes the number of cyberthreats and criminals to increase sharply.”

According to the Ministry of Public Security’s department of cyber and high-tech crime prevention, the number of prosecutions related to cybersecurity topped 500 in the 18 months ending in June this year.

Lich said the large number of no-name IoT devices used in the country such as cameras posed a cybersecurity threat.

The Government should develop a national strategy for IoT and ensure cybersecurity, and have specific policies and regulations governing standards for IoT products to prevent unsecured products from entering the country.

He also emphasised the need for developing a skilled IT workforce to enable local manufacturers to make quality IoT products and for raising people’s awareness of security while using smart devices.

Le Minh Manh, deputy director of the department of cyber high-tech crime prevention, said administrative and legal authorities should cooperate with IoT service providers and users to manage and keep users’ information safe, while users have the responsibility to provide information to authorities to prevent cybercriminals.

He also called for improving cooperation with authorities and IoT providers in other countries to share information on cybercriminals.

Delegates at the summit also expressed their concerns about security during data transformation and data sharing between provinces and cities.

The annual Smart IoT and Cyber Sercurity Summit with the theme “Toward a Secure and Connected World” this year, was hosted by the MIC in collaboration with the International Events & Consulting Group and Vietnam Internet Association.

It was attended by around 1,000 delegates from the MIC, HCM City, local and international cybersecurity expert agencies, and business executives.

It also featured an exhibition on IoT and Cyber Security with 20 stalls set up by leading companies from Vietnam and other countries such as VNPT, Viettel Cyber Security, Mobifone, Canon, Cisco, and Parasoft.

They brought their latest IoT solutions and services such as cybersecurity solutions, big data and analytics, cloud computing, 4G/5G cellular network, smart city, and smart building./.