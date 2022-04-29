Cycling tour debuts exclusively for visitors during SEA Games 31
The Hanoi Department of Tourism and travel agency Hanoitourist on April 29 launched a cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village in the outskirts of the capital city. It is among a variety of exploration tours designed for visitors to Hanoi during the upcoming SEA Games 31.
A cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village in the outskirts of Hanoi is launched on April 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Tourism and travel agency Hanoitourist on April 29 launched a cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village in the outskirts of the capital city. It is among a variety of exploration tours designed for visitors to Hanoi during the upcoming SEA Games 31.
The 15-km tour starts from Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the city, through Hang Ngang and Hang Dao Streets, Dong Xuan Market, Long Bien Bridge, and Long Bien Dike to reach the centuries-old craft village. It attracted more than 30 participants in the launch.
Arriving at the village, cyclists can take a walking trip from Bat Trang Temple to explore its pottery-making tradition, architecture and lifestyle as well as a number of historic and cultural relics.
Located more than 10km from the city’s centre, Bat Trang lies on the bank of Red River, making it very easy for the village to trade their products for hundreds of years, and riding a bike is a good way to simply and impressively connect visitors with the village, said Hanoitourist Director Phung Quang Thang.
Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu said the office is focusing on developing new tours and services and upgrading existing ones to better serve travellers. Now tourists can not only explore the inner city but also experience eco-tours, sports tours and those to craft villages in the suburbs, he added./.