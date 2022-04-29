Destinations Da Lat ready to welcome visitors during April 30 holiday The upcoming holiday on April 30 and May 1 is considered a “golden opportunity” for the tourism sector in both Da Lat city and Lam Dong province to recover after COVID-19. The city’s tourism sector has fully prepared for the long weekend and is ready to welcome a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

Culture - Sports Hoa Binh launches paragliding activities ahead of SEA Games 31 Hoa Binh province is offering a paragliding experience for visitors as part of the northern tourist destination’s efforts to attract more tourists and revive the local tourism sector.

Travel Foreign arrivals up 2.4 times in April April international arrivals in Vietnam soared 2.4 times from March and 5.2 percent from the same period last year thanks to the country’s tourism reopening and international flight resumption, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).

Travel Hanoi to launch new pedestrian zone in Son Tay The Son Tay-Xu Doai Tourism Year and the Son Tay ancient fortress pedestrian zone will be launched in Hanoi on April 30.