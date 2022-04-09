Cyclists compete at Tour of Thailand 2022
Regional cyclists, including Bui Thi Quynh of Vietnam, are competing at the ongoing Tour of Thailand 2022, about a month prior to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam.
Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan (centre) celebrates after crossing the finish line, followed by Pham Thi Quynh of Vietnam (L) (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)
In the women’s category which began on April 8, Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand triumphed at the first stage, followed by Quynh and another Thai national Pannaray Rasee.
The women’s competition will wrap up on April 10 after three stages.
Polish cyclist Alan Banaszek of HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski was crowned the champion of the men’s tour on April 6.
Malaysia's Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team won the team general classification with a time of 64:25.53 hours. They were also the best ASEAN team.
Patompob Phonarjthan of Thailand National Team showed his strength by taking two intermediate sprints during the sixth stage. He was also named the most combative cyclist of the final stage.
Thai rider Nattaphol Chamchat was the country's only stage winner with his success in the fifth.
Decha Hemkrasri, President of the Thai Cycling Association, said the Thai national team cyclists will now join the training camp to prepare for the SEA Games 31 next month.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.