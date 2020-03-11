Cyclo tour around Hue city
-
As Hue is a peaceful and green city, many tourists opt for cyclo tour to enjoy its natural beauty (Photo: VNA)
-
Cyclo tour takes passengers to crucial tourist destinations in Hue former imperial city (Photo: VNA)
-
A cyclo (pedicabs) has three wheels with a passenger seat in front and the pedals and the driver's seat behind (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists even could ride cycles to experience the most authentic experience of Hue city’s daily life (Photo: VNA)
-
Cyclos in a street carnival in Hue city (Photo: VNA)
-
Cyclos carrying kids in Vietnamese traditional costume of ‘ao dai’ march around Hue city (Photo: VNA)
-
Cyclo is visitors’ favourite mean of transport when in Hue city (Photo: VNA)
-
A cyclo carries goods for selling at a local market (Photo: VNA)
-
A cyclo carries flowers for selling at a local market (Photo: VNA)
-
As Hue is a peaceful and green city, many tourists opt for a trip on cyclos to tour the city and enjoy its natural beauty (Photo: VNA)