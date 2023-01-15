Mr Thao Pao Sung’s family was one of the first orchid growers in To Y Phin village.

This year, his home garden has over 500 pots of orchids to sell for Tet.

After growing the orchid for over 10 years, his family has been able to escape from poverty and now earns a stable income of 2,900-5,500 USD.

Orchids are one of the indigenous crops in To Y Phin village that bring high incomes to local people every year.

From scattered, small-scale cultivation, the village is now home to 30 households growing about 8,000 pots of cymbidium orchids.

One of the advantages of growing orchids is the ease of care and the lower investment needed than for other plants.

With easy cultivation and high economic value, more than 62,000 pots of orchids have been grown in various communes in Phong Tho district.

In Phong Tho district, cymbidium orchids are not only a local hard currency earner but also a contributor to the development of community-based tourism.

Local authorities are also implementing activities to support the development and expansion of orchid growing areas, to help people earn stable and sustainable incomes and to contribute to hunger eradication and poverty alleviation./.

