Czech Deputy PM values Vietnamese firms’ law-abiding awareness
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of the Czech Republic Alena Schillerova spoke highly of Vietnamese businesses’ adherence to her country’s laws while attending a workshop in Prague on February 29.
Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (second, right) speaks at the wokshop in Prague on February 29 (Photo: VNA)
The workshop focused on the Electronic Records of Sales (EET), aiming to provide information and counseling about issues relevant to local laws and business environment to Vietnamese firms in the Czech Republic.
The EET attracts great attention from the Vietnamese community there as the third and fourth phases of this law will be implemented on May 1 and cover more professions like lawyer, accountant, doctor, craftsman and taxi driver.
The first and second phases of the EET has been carried out since it came into force on December 1, 2016, applicable to those doing business in the fields of restaurant, hotel, wholesale and retail.
Deputy PM Schillerova stressed that the EET helps create a fair business environment and increase budget for the Czech Government.
She also appreciated Vietnamese businesses’ cooperation with her country’s Finance Ministry in the EET enforcement since the law took effect, expressing her belief that they will be able to understand and apply the EET in its third and fourth phases soon.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in the Czech Republic Pham Thanh Long thanked the Czech Government, especially Deputy PM Schillerova, for giving practical support to Vietnamese firms in the country to better adapt to the local business climate.
At the workshop, the Deputy PM and experts from the Czech Finance Ministry fielded questions about the EET from Vietnamese people.
On this occasion, Schillerova also visited business facilities of Vietnamese people at the SAPA trading centre, where the event was held.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency, the Deputy PM noted the association of young Vietnamese entrepreneurs coordinated with the Czech Finance Ministry to provide translations of the EET and videos guiding the law application for Vietnamese firms.
She highly valued the awareness and sense of responsibility of the Vietnamese community in her country, 90 percent of whom are doing business, in learning about and complying with the EET./.