Society Traffic accidents continue to fall in February A year-on-year drop of 15.4 percent was recorded in the number of traffic accidents from January 15 to February 14 to 1,011 cases, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Prime Minister lauds medical workers’ dedication to public health Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 expressed the Party and State’s gratitude to health workers nationwide for their dedication to public health.

Society HCM City to pilot electric bus services within this quarter The first electric-bus route in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to open within the first quarter of this year, according to the municipal Department of Transport.