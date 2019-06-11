Tran Quoc Vuong (right), Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies and Chairman the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia Vojtěch Filip (Photo: VNA)

– The Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies and the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) always support the policy on enhancing the traditional friendship between the Czech Republic and Vietnam, a leader from the European country said on June 11.Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies and KSCM Chairman Vojtěch Filip told Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)Central Committee, in Hanoi that the Chamber and the KSCM will make greater efforts to promote relations between the two parties and nations.He took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with a record vote.Vojtěch Filip also informed his host on the outcomes of his talks and meetings with leaders of the Vietnamese National Assembly, as well as working sessions with representatives of Vietnamese ministries and agencies.For his part, Vuong affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to developing the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation with the Czech Republic.He lauded the support that the State and people of Czechoslovakia in the past and the Czech Republic at present as well as of the KSCM have given Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation and the present national construction, development and reform.The official expressed his hope for continued exchange of delegations and experience in law-making and Party building between the Vietnamese and Czech legislatures and the CPV and the KSCM, thus contributing to consolidating the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.He suggested the two countries work to raise economic collaboration on par with potential of both nations.Vojtěch Filip invited Vuong to soon pay a visit to the Czech Republic. In reply, Vuong said he will arrange to visit the country as soon as possible.-VNA